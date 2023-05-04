Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,413,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,601,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 587.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5,434.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 19.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.76.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

