Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MROGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,413,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,601,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 587.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5,434.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 19.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.76.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.