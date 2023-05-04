MariaDB (MRDB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.
MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter.
MariaDB Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of MRDB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,124. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72. MariaDB has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $11.55.
MariaDB Company Profile
MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company. The company offers MariaDB Community Server, an open source relational database; MariaDB Enterprise Server, an production-grade open source database; SkySQL, a fully-managed cloud database service enabling to deploy and manage MariaDB Enterprise Server, Xpand distributed SQL, ColumnStore, and Serverless Analytics powered by Apache Spark SQL as database services; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed SQL database; and MariaDB ColumnStore, a analytics and data warehousing solution.
