MariaDB (MRDB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter.

Get MariaDB alerts:

MariaDB Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MRDB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,124. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72. MariaDB has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MariaDB Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MariaDB stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MariaDB plc ( NYSE:MRDB Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 825,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned 2.49% of MariaDB at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company. The company offers MariaDB Community Server, an open source relational database; MariaDB Enterprise Server, an production-grade open source database; SkySQL, a fully-managed cloud database service enabling to deploy and manage MariaDB Enterprise Server, Xpand distributed SQL, ColumnStore, and Serverless Analytics powered by Apache Spark SQL as database services; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed SQL database; and MariaDB ColumnStore, a analytics and data warehousing solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MariaDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariaDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.