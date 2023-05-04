Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Announces Earnings Results

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International updated its Q2 guidance to $2.09-2.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $7.97-8.42 EPS.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $178.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $183.51.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $107,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

