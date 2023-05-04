Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Marten Transport has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marten Transport has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.27. The company had a trading volume of 17,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,760. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.88. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

