Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM traded up $20.73 on Thursday, reaching $389.28. The stock had a trading volume of 770,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,711. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $401.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.75 and a 200-day moving average of $349.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.83.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.