Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTCH. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Match Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.81.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $33.57 on Monday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.70.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $971,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,745,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

