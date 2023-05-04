Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.22

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 76824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Mativ Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $975.91 million, a PE ratio of 886.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,000.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,798,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,135,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,147,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,097,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,905,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

See Also

