Maxim Group Lowers Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) to Hold

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYTA opened at $0.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $6.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siyata Mobile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Siyata Mobile by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 294,000 shares during the period. 5.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.