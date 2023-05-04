McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.1% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,566 shares of company stock worth $2,058,093. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $294.59. 361,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,178. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $298.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.70. The firm has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

