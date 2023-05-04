McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Decreased by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $293.87. 722,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,303. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.14 and its 200 day moving average is $271.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $298.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,093. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

