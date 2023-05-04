McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,469,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $354.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.98.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

