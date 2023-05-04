McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 15,565 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter valued at about $1,134,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 163.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 56,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 164.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 45,049 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

