McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 139 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 284,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 125,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 448,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after acquiring an additional 92,025 shares during the period. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $201.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.12 and a 200-day moving average of $198.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20. The company has a market cap of $278.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

