McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $708,348,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $600,432,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $495,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

NASDAQ META opened at $235.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $244.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

