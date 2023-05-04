McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,312,000 after buying an additional 966,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,562,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,254,000 after acquiring an additional 244,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,379,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $103.58 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

