McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $868,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Target by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $153.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $235.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

