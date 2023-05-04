McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 34,764 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 132.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,764 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 221.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.