McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 5,500 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 584,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after purchasing an additional 249,646 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 1,507.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 200,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 188,369 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 111,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 69,122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June stock opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

