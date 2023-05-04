McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,487 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.99. 3,671,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,982,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

