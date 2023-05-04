Mdex Market Capitalization Achieves $72.68 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Mdex has a total market cap of $72.68 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

