Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,234 shares of company stock worth $49,996,664. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $116.83. 2,218,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,119,335. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $296.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

