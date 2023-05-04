Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Position Raised by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,409,000 after buying an additional 617,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 361,635 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,592,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 597.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 214,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 183,344 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.82. 31,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.77. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Articles

