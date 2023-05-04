Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.
Mestek Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29.
Mestek Company Profile
Mestek, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and application solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning Equipment (HVAC) including architectural products, and metal forming equipment. It offers products to distributor, dealer, and manufacturer’s representative in the United States and Canada.
