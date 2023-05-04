Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 48,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 110,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Metallic Minerals Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 17.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

