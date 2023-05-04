MetisDAO One Day Volume Reaches $3.69 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $26.12 or 0.00090732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $116.26 million and $3.69 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 26.46550055 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $4,567,168.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

