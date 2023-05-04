MetLife (NYSE:MET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,379,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,105. MetLife has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

