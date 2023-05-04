MetLife (NYSE:MET) to Repurchase $3.00 billion in Stock

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $4.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.11. 12,286,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,105. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

