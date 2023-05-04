Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.87 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD traded down $16.90 on Thursday, hitting $1,475.20. The company had a trading volume of 143,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,971. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,496.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,458.48. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $428,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

