Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.90-10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $43.65-$43.95 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MTD traded down $16.90 on Thursday, reaching $1,475.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,496.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,458.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,786.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.