Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.255 to $2.322 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $76.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,008,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 26,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

