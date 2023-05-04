MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 154,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 220,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 4.37% of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

