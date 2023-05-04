MidCap Financial Investment Co. (MFIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on June 29th

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

MidCap Financial Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. MidCap Financial Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.1%.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 1.3 %

MFIC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.12. 52,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,563. The stock has a market cap of $727.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.58. MidCap Financial Investment has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at MidCap Financial Investment

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Tanner Powell sold 8,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $100,068.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,096.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

