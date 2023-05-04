MidCap Financial Investment Co. (MFIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on June 29th

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.
MidCap Financial Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. MidCap Financial Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.1%.
MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 1.3 %
MFIC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.12. 52,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,563. The stock has a market cap of $727.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.58. MidCap Financial Investment has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at MidCap Financial Investment
In related news, CEO Tanner Powell sold 8,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $100,068.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,096.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile
Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC)
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
- Is it Time for Qualcomm to Start Playing Catch-up?
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.