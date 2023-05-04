Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at $263,000.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPYX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.09. 113,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

