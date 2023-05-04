Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading Down 3.6%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Rating) was down 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.88 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25). Approximately 451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 45,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.75 ($0.26).

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £7.09 million, a PE ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 49.36, a current ratio of 53.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

