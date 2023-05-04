Mizuho Cuts WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $200.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised WEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.90.

WEX Price Performance

WEX opened at $167.16 on Monday. WEX has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.85.

Insider Activity

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.27. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $618.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,295.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $3,277,883.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,786 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in WEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in WEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of WEX by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after buying an additional 17,053 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

