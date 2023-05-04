Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,369 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $49.84 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

