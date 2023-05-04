Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 89,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $104.45 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.66.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.