Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,352 Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Gpwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gpwm LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 52,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

ESGV opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

