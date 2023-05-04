Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 12,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 2.1 %

ICE stock opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $114.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.53.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

