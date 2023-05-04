Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,312,000 after purchasing an additional 966,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after purchasing an additional 965,226 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244,119 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,379,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,029,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day moving average is $107.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $117.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

