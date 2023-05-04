Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $519,000 Investment in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 135,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VVR opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.83.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.65%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

