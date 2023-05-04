Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.9 %

META stock opened at $237.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.24. The company has a market capitalization of $614.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $244.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,788,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,439,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

