Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 258,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $145.58 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.93 and a 200-day moving average of $131.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

