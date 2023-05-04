Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.45

Modern Water plc (MWG.L) (LON:MWG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Modern Water plc (MWG.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 229,878 shares.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of £13.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76.

Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring.

