Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

MDLZ stock opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $105.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

