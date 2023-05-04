Monero (XMR) Price Tops $155.96 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.85 billion and $54.28 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $155.96 or 0.00540638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,847.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00304862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012187 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00066735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.21 or 0.00406319 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001120 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,274,432 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

