Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.23

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 21141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $914.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of -0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Montauk Renewables last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $49.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.80 million. Analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 12.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile



Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

