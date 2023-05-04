Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 0.7% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,385,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,348,000 after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,395,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,919,000 after buying an additional 87,442 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,443,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.12. The stock had a trading volume of 267,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,028. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $298.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.00.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.