Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 4th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $207.43 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00058246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00037782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00020526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 628,368,500 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

