Moore Capital Management LP Has $35.95 Million Stock Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,299,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716,652 shares during the period. Alight makes up 0.9% of Moore Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.77% of Alight worth $35,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alight

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alight Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $8.92. 1,010,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,693. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.38 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALIT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

